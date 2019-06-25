Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
301 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Glenwood, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
301 S. Cottage Grove Ave
Glenwood, IL
Loretta A. Malone, age 79 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born in Chicago on December 11, 1939. Loretta is survived by her sister: Arlene (Edward) Cunningham of New Lenox, IL; brother: William (Mary Ann) Malone of Mokena, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents: Benjamin and Catherine Malone. Friends are invited to visit with Loretta's family on Thursday, June 27 from 9:00 – 10:00 AM at St. John Catholic Church, 301 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Glenwood, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at 10:00 AM. Loretta will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Chicago. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing, IL has been entrusted with Loretta's arrangements. Loretta taught in the Chicago Public School system for many years. She earned a B.A. from St. Xavier University and a Masters Degree in Mathematics from the Illinois Institute of Technology. She was also an avid Bridge player. www.schroederlauer.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
