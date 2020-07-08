1/1
Loretta Agnes O'Dowd
Loretta Agnes O'Dowd, 98, lifelong resident of Oak Park/River Forest, passed away July 4, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Frank E. and Loretto O'Dowd; dear sister of the late Frank E. (Peggy) O'Dowd Jr. and John Reeve O'Dowd; loving aunt of Peggy O'Dowd, Frank O'Dowd, Tom O'Dowd, Kathy O'Dowd Remington, John O'Dowd, Maureen O'Dowd Spinale, Gerald O'Dowd, Patricia O'Dowd Grobecker and Michael O'Dowd; cherished great aunt and great great aunt to many. Loretta was a graduate of Trinity High School and Rosary College both in River Forest. She worked for Ford Motor Company for over 30 years. She was a life long avid Cubs fan. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, July 11 at 10 am at St. Luke Parish, 528 Lathrop Ave., River Forest. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wolf Park, 4004 East 800 North, Battle Ground, IN 47920 (www.wolfpark.org).



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Luke Parish
