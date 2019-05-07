Loretta Alice (Lund) Guido passed away peacefully Friday May 3, 2019 at age 93 in the comfort of her own home in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was surrounded by family. Loretta shared life lessons up to her last day, 'face-timing' with grand-children and chatting with us with all of the energy she could muster. We prayed and played music as she left this Earth with a final breath and tear. She showed us how to live with God, family and friends with dignity, grace and bit of witty humor. Loretta was born November 5, 1925 in Chicago to Fred and Alice Lund. She was the first of three children, followed by her younger brother Donald and her baby sister Barbara. On August 13, 1952, Loretta married Pascal Mark Guido Sr, a fellow teacher and coach at Tobin Junior High. Loretta graduated from Highland Park High School and went on to attend the University of DePaul and graduated from the University of Miami. After teaching for a few years she began raising a family with Pat in Palos Park and Wheaton, IL and Scottsdale, AZ. Loretta was active at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, St. Michael Catholic Church in Orland Park and later Wheaton, IL. She enjoyed being a Catechism teacher and supporting multiple charities including the . Loretta was survived by (Pascal) Mark Guido, Jr. and Rene Ellington-Guido of Phoenix, AZ, Frank and Johanna Guido of Dallas, TX, Alison Guido Tenin and Ron Tenin of Scottsdale, AZ, David and Amy Guido of Phoenix, AZ as well as numerous grandchildren including Justin, Julianna, Caroline, Mimi, Andrew, Isabel, Giovanni and Rocco. She was predeceased by Pascal Mark Guido, Sr. and Siblings Donald Lund and Barbara Lund Brimhall. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 @ 10:00am, St. Maria Goretti. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley- 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014 and The Society of St. Vincent DePaul- 420 W. Watkins Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85003. Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley for supporting us in our hour of need. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary