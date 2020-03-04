Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map

Loretta Ann Murray

Loretta Ann Murray Obituary
Loretta Ann "Lolly" Murray, age 62, of Indian Head Park. Beloved sister of Patrick (Ellen) Murray, Michael (Lisa) Murray, Eileen Miller, Mary Kay Larson, Larry (Perla) Murray, and Kevin (Dana) Murray. Loving Aunt Lol of 9 nieces and 3 nephews. Devoted great-aunt to 11. Cherished goddaughter of Ellen Pisani. Dear dog mom to her "little buddy," Jack. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, William and Marion Murray. Fond friend and cousin of many. Loretta had a big heart and will be remembered for her generosity, compassion, and love for her family and friends. Memorial Visitation 3pm until time of Memorial Service 8pm Friday, March 6th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia or . For funeral service info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
