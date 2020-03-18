|
Loretta M. Conroy, an 88 year old resident of Lake Bluff, passed away on March 11, 2020. Her daughter and son, Patty and Dale, were present at the time of her peaceful passing. She leaves behind her daughter Patty (George) Loukas, son Dale (Tricia) Conroy; her cherished grandchildren Stacey (Simeon) Spirrison, Nick (Stephanie) Loukas, Christina (Matt) Branch, Kosta Loukas, and Vanessa (Andy) Liebovich; and she was blessed with five great-grandchildren Marianna, Thalia, Despina, Christ and Lukas. Loretta's beloved husband Nick, her parents John and Anna, and brother John and sisters Jayne and Marge preceded her in death. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends in California, Illinois, Arizona and Ohio. Loretta attended Youngstown State University with a focus on Business. She worked many jobs through the years, with the majority of the time (13 years) at California State University of Northridge. She was a secretary in the English Department typing manuscripts and exams. Loretta and Nick moved to Illinois in 2001 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. At 69 years old, she worked at US Bank in Illinois, working in the Safety Deposit Department. In semi-retirement, she worked 10 years part-time at the family-owned Cubby Bear Lincolnshire. She spent her last 3 years living at The Sheridan at Green Oaks in Lake Bluff, which gave her such joy, always complimenting her new friends and staff at this senior living facility. All services are private at this time, a public memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation. For information Wenban Funeral Home 847-234-0022 or visit www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020