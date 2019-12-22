|
Loretta "Laura" Corry nee McDonald, age 91, beloved wife and best friend of the late Francis E. "Bud"; loving mother of Frank (Nancy), Mary Ellen (Mike) Collins, Kathleen Corry, Michael (Laura), Bill (Liz), and the late Dennis (Lisa) Corry; proud grandmother of twenty; adoring great-grandmother of seventeen; dear sister of Eleanor Buchan; fond aunt and great-aunt of many; friend to all. Loving daughter of the late Roy and the late Loretta "Dolly" McDonald. Preceded in death by her beloved brothers Roy, Chris, John, Joe, Jim, and Dan, and her dear sisters Mary, Cecelia Young, and Jeannette Conniff. Laura was an avid softball and volleyball player and a talented and dedicated recreational bowler. She was a proud graduate of Ascension School ('42) and Trinity High School ('46). Following high school, she worked several years at The Chicago Tribune. In addition to raising her own active family, Laura influenced the lives of many youngsters as a teacher in the Oak Park Recreation Department's Preschool program. She later managed the Village of Oak Park Employees' Credit Union, and worked several years in the accounting department of the Shaker Advertising Agency. In retirement, she and Bud oversaw the Park District of Oak Park's popular and successful Memorial Tree program. In fitting tribute, their two beautiful memorial pear trees at Barrie Park, where Laura and Bud first met, blossom gloriously each spring. Visitation from 9:45 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 4, at Ascension Church, 815 S. East Ave., Oak Park. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, Ascension School, or the Trinity High School (River Forest) would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019