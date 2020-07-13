1/
Loretta Coyle
Loretta Coyle nee Bolotin. Cherished wife of the late Charles F. Coyle. Loving mother of Maureen (Kenneth) Budiselich, Denise (Lloyd) Carlson, Charles "Gerry" (Denise) Coyle, Mark Coyle, Kevin (Mona) Coyle, & Gregory (Michelle) Coyle. Devoted grandmother of 12 & great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Dolores Kane, the late Marian & Fred Brunner, Ruthe & Forest King & Eugene (Joan) Bolotin. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 8:30 am until the time of Prayers. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
08:30 - 10:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
JUL
14
Funeral
10:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
