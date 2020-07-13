Loretta Coyle nee Bolotin. Cherished wife of the late Charles F. Coyle. Loving mother of Maureen (Kenneth) Budiselich, Denise (Lloyd) Carlson, Charles "Gerry" (Denise) Coyle, Mark Coyle, Kevin (Mona) Coyle, & Gregory (Michelle) Coyle. Devoted grandmother of 12 & great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Dolores Kane, the late Marian & Fred Brunner, Ruthe & Forest King & Eugene (Joan) Bolotin. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 8:30 am until the time of Prayers. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
