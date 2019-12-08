|
Loretta Lux Dolan, 96, beloved wife of the late John Patrick "Cozy" Dolan, loving mother of John Brendan (Chrissa Barry) Dolan, Missy (Jeffrey) Garibotti, cherished grandmother of Spencer, Cullen, John Ronan Dolan, Julia and Joseph Garibotti, daughter of the late John (Loretta Matern) Lux, dear sister of Margaret Roe, Annette (the late Don) Darling, Joan (Donald) Leone, John (Marilyn) Lux, the late Marie (late Richard) Galvin, the late Patricia (late Raymond) Colomb, and the late Rita (late Jack) Harris. Loretta was "Aunt Letty" to her many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to time of Funeral Mass - 10:00 a.m., at Rosary Hill Home. 9000 W. 81st St., Justice. Internment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rosary Hill Home. Funeral arrangements made through Hann Funeral Home, call 708-496-3344 or visit hannfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019