Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Douglas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Douglas Obituary
Loretta (Lorie) Douglas (nee Didzerekis) died in Bluffton, South Carolina on June 23 at age 76. She was preceeded in death by her parents Louis and Estelle (nee Traczyk) Didzerekis. Lorie is survived by her brother Paul P. Didzerekis, her nieces Ann Frances Wright Mockler (Joseph), Alexandria "Sacha" Hannig (Tim) and Alexis Smith (Douglas) and her nephew Paul Patrick Didzerekis (Debbie).. She had 14 grand nieces and nephews. Lorie was retired as a Cook County, Illinois Circuit Court Judge. Services were held in Bluffton. Contributions to Loyola University Law School or the will be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now