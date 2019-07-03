|
Loretta (Lorie) Douglas (nee Didzerekis) died in Bluffton, South Carolina on June 23 at age 76. She was preceeded in death by her parents Louis and Estelle (nee Traczyk) Didzerekis. Lorie is survived by her brother Paul P. Didzerekis, her nieces Ann Frances Wright Mockler (Joseph), Alexandria "Sacha" Hannig (Tim) and Alexis Smith (Douglas) and her nephew Paul Patrick Didzerekis (Debbie).. She had 14 grand nieces and nephews. Lorie was retired as a Cook County, Illinois Circuit Court Judge. Services were held in Bluffton. Contributions to Loyola University Law School or the will be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019