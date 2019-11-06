|
Devoted wife of 66 years to Michael (Ret. Deputy Dist. Chief CFD); Loving mother of Karen (late Phil) Wood; Michael (Ret. F.A.O.) (Anne), John (Marie), Maureen (Gregg) Jandacek, Daniel (Betty), James (Lynn), and Kevin (Mary); Beloved sister of Dolores (Vince) Streff, and Noelle (late Bud) Reed; Proud and loving grandmother of 34, and great-grandmother of 13; Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Thomas More Church, 81st St. & California Ave., Chicago; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019