Loretta Frye
Loretta Frye, age 95. Beloved wife of 50 years of the late George Frye; loving mother of Mark Frye and Christine (Daniel) Corning; cherished grandmother of Wesley (Marissa), Kara and Warren Frye, Karoline Corning; treasured aunt of many nieces and nephews. Loretta was a gifted creative talent, and an active member of the Chicago Quilters Guild. She was a proud employee for 34 years of The First National Bank of Chicago (Chase). Visitation Sunday 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Linus Catholic Church. Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info. (708) 532-3100



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
October 16, 2020
We grew up next door to the Fryes and Mrs. Frye was a like a second mother to us. We thank her and celebrate her life. Many happy memories!
Don Tucek
Neighbor
October 16, 2020
