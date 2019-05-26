|
Loretta Gibbons Wiedrich, age 93, of Wilmette. Loving mother of Karen (Gene) Chamberlain and the late Deborah (Lynn) Ruemler; dear grandmother of Alex and Liz Chamberlain, Emily (Matt) McDanel and Kelsey Ruemler (Cody); great grandmother of Lilly and Noah McDanel and Arianna Ruemler; sister of Dorothy (the late Richard) Jansen and the late Evelyn (the late Frank) Dammeir; aunt of many nieces and nephews; longtime friend of Ray Tancredi.Loretta worked as a nurse for over 30 years before becoming a Certified Occupational Health Consultant for Kemper Insurance until her retirement. Following her retirement, Loretta volunteered for many organizations.Private family services will be held.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Loretta's name. 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019