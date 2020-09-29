Loretta Goodwin Cook, 60, of Rutherfordton, NC passed away on September 23, 2020 with her husband of 39 years, Jonathan Cook, by her side. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister Maria Williams (Kevin Feid), Aunt Nancy Parenteau (Raymond) and Aunt Shirley Blades (Everett). She is also survived by mother in-law Norma Cook, sisters-in-law Donna Smith, Valerie Brown (Gene), and Beth McGonagle (Paul) and brothers-in-law Merrill Cook (Esther), Robert Cook (Patty), Brian Cook (Brenda) and James Cook (Tracey). Loretta is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Frances and Laurence Goodwin.
Loretta grew up in Franklin, MA and graduated from Franklin High School in 1977. She earned a BA in 1981 from Eisenhower College in Seneca Falls, NY where she met her best friend and husband Jonathan. She received her paralegal certificate from Adelphi University.
Loretta was an estate paralegal at Nutter McClennen & Fish in Boston and Piper and Marbury in Baltimore. She volunteered for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Baltimore. After retiring, she volunteered as an AARP Tax Aide at the Community House in Hinsdale, IL and the Senior Center in Spindale, NC.
Loretta is remembered for her warm smile, infectious laugh, and heart of gold. She had love of sports of all kinds, always ready to discuss baseball box scores or football and hockey statistics. She loved to read, cook and travel, especially to Jamaica and New Orleans.
A celebration of life will be planned in the spring pending COVID19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Red Cross; P.O. Box 4002018, Des Moines IA 50340, or a charity of your choice
An online guest register is available at www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com
