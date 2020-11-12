Loretta H. Casken nee Ostrowski, age 91; beloved wife of the late Raymond; loving mother of Leonard (Kathy), Diane (Thomas) Moyers, Ronald (Susan), Karen Falcone and Mary Ann (Jeffrey) Troxell; cherished grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 12; also loving aunt and friend of many.
Visitation Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, November 14, starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com