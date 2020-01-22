Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:45 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St.Gertrude Church
9613 Schiller Blvd
Franklin Park, IL
View Map
Loretta H. McNulty

Loretta H. McNulty Obituary
Loretta H. McNulty, age 98, January 17, 2020. Daughter of the late Patrick and Helen nee Comerford McNulty; dear sister of the late Dr. Philip (late Anna K.) McNulty and the late Edward McNulty. Loved aunt of Kathleen (late Bernie) Born, Timothy E. (Mary Lou) McNulty, Philip (Peggy) McNulty and Patrick (Elizabeth) McNulty. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 8:45 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville to St.Gertrude Church, 9613 Schiller Blvd. Franklin Park for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Memorials to the . Info 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
