|
|
Loretta H. McNulty, age 98, January 17, 2020. Daughter of the late Patrick and Helen nee Comerford McNulty; dear sister of the late Dr. Philip (late Anna K.) McNulty and the late Edward McNulty. Loved aunt of Kathleen (late Bernie) Born, Timothy E. (Mary Lou) McNulty, Philip (Peggy) McNulty and Patrick (Elizabeth) McNulty. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 8:45 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville to St.Gertrude Church, 9613 Schiller Blvd. Franklin Park for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Memorials to the . Info 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020