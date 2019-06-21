|
Loretta Morency, a 50 year Oak Brook resident, passed away on June 14th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George A. Morency, Jr. Loving mother of Richard (Jane) Morency, James (the late Rose) Morency, and Kevin (Becky) Morency. Fond grandmother of Michelle Oslund, Kristen Morency, Janine (Nick) Womac, Claudia Morency, Allison Morency, George Morency, III, Mary Kate Morency and Robert Ian Morency. Great-grandmother of Evelyn Morency, Maeve Morency, and Annika Oslund. Sister of Marge Brennan and Helen Stout. Loretta loved her family deeply and adored her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, golfing and playing bridge with her friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28 at 9 am until the time of funeral mass at 10 am at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 306 W. 4th Street, Hinsdale, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to the George and Loretta Morency Scholarship Fund at Dominican University, 7900 W. Division St., River Forest, IL. 60305. Interment will be held at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 21 to June 27, 2019