Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Celle Church
Loretta Haxel Obituary
Loretta Haxel, nee Biaggio. 86 years of age, at rest September 30, 2019. Loving wife of Frank for 64 years. Dear mother of Jean (Richard) Swantish, Joan (Archie) Pellillo and Jayne (Randy) Stabenow. Grandmother of 6. Great-grandmother of 7. Sister of Rudolph (the late Geraldine) Biaggio. Former owner of Patty Cake Daycare. Services are Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, 9:30 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn to St. Mary of Celle Church. Mass 10:30 am. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, Oct. 8th from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
