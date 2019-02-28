Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Loretta Hodges Obituary
Loretta C. Peltier Hodges (nee Nessinger) age 92. Beloved wife of the late Roy E. Hodges and the late John H. Peltier. Devoted mother of Mary Peltier, Lauretta (Spero) Speropoulos, the late John P. (Catherine) Peltier and stepmother of Donna, Sandy and Judy. Loving grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 26. Dear sister of the late Margaret, Henry, Marie and Phillip. Visitation Saturday 9-11 AM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Saturday, 11 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 1130 AM Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
