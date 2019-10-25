|
Loretta J. Spisak, age 90, of Oak Lawn, IL, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019.
She is survived by many loving relatives and friends, especially her close companion Maria Chlopecki.
Loretta was a retired Chicago Public School teacher. She was an avid reader and stayed up to date on current events.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Linus Catholic Church (10300 S. Lawler Ave.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). She will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery of Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Linus Catholic Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019