Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
773-736-2300
Loretta Swiatek
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL
Loretta J. Swiatek


1932 - 2019
Loretta J. Swiatek Obituary
Swiatek, Loretta J.; resided in the Jefferson Park Community for over 50 years. Proud hairdresser and a member of the St. Robert Bellarmine Choir. Loving sister of Mary Lou and the late Dr. Jayne A. Swiatek. Visitation Sunday 3-7 p.m. Funeral Monday, prayers 9:15 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago, to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 10:00 a.m. for Mass of the Christian Burial. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. 773-736-2300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
