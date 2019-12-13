|
Swiatek, Loretta J.; resided in the Jefferson Park Community for over 50 years. Proud hairdresser and a member of the St. Robert Bellarmine Choir. Loving sister of Mary Lou and the late Dr. Jayne A. Swiatek. Visitation Sunday 3-7 p.m. Funeral Monday, prayers 9:15 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago, to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 10:00 a.m. for Mass of the Christian Burial. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. 773-736-2300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019