Loretta Jaimes, nee Cabrera, age 94. Beloved wife of late Agustin; loving mother of Laura (the late Jorge), Charles (Sheila), Agustin Jr. (Maria) and Jacqueline (Bob); devoted grandmother of Janine, Charles, Rachel and Michelle; great-grandmother to Joel, Sophia and Angelo; daughter of the late Guadalupe and Sophie B. Cabrera; she was the eldest in her family, sister of Peter, Jimmy, Wally, Lee, the late Elliott and the late Frank. Loretta had a long and full life, born in Rockdale, Illinois and emigrated to Chicago with her family shortly thereafter. The family settled in what is now the UIC/Little Italy section of the city, and became part of the St. Francis Parish. She ran the gym at the Parish, as well as participating in Softball teams; her home proudly displaying the trophies. She was married from the church; all her children and a great deal of her grandchildren have been baptized there as well. She served during WWII as a signal corps inspector; later working close to home in her married life as a job developer with Gads Hill Center, later to be renamed Spanish Coalition for Jobs. It was here that her mentor Mary Hernandez Koenig assisted in her being able to continue her education; she graduated from YMCA Community college with an Associate's Degree in Arts with an emphasis on Architecture. She was a true Chicagoan and lifelong White Sox fan; living predominantly in the Bridgeport and Pilsen neighborhoods during her life. Visitation Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 813 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60608 until the time of the 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019