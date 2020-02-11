|
Loretta Kipta (nee Biritz), age 63. Beloved wife of Louis Kipta. Loving mother of Melissa (John) Sagat and Louis A. Kipta. Cherished Grandma of Jillian. Dear sister of Geralyn (Andrew) Kipta, the late Joseph (Vicki), and the late Georgina Biritz. Loving Aunt of Chrissy (Chris), Joe, JoAnn (Steve), Chrissy S., Joe (Ivy), and Kim. Great Aunt to Preston, Parker, Breann, Paulie, Andrew, Jovy, Maxwell, and Louie. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Friday, February 14 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Our Lady of Ransom Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020