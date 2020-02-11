Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home,
8025 W. Golf Road
Niles, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:15 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Ransom Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Kipta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Kipta


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Kipta Obituary
Loretta Kipta (nee Biritz), age 63. Beloved wife of Louis Kipta. Loving mother of Melissa (John) Sagat and Louis A. Kipta. Cherished Grandma of Jillian. Dear sister of Geralyn (Andrew) Kipta, the late Joseph (Vicki), and the late Georgina Biritz. Loving Aunt of Chrissy (Chris), Joe, JoAnn (Steve), Chrissy S., Joe (Ivy), and Kim. Great Aunt to Preston, Parker, Breann, Paulie, Andrew, Jovy, Maxwell, and Louie. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Friday, February 14 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Our Lady of Ransom Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -