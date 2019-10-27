|
Loretta Kolb, nee Trifilio, of Glenview, former longtime resident of Schaumburg, was born November 26, 1922 and passed away September 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 69 years of the late John T. Kolb; dear sister of Rosemary (Ken) Hilger and late Frank (Elaine) Trifilio; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Loretta and her husband John were boaters for 50 years on Lake Geneva, keeping their boat in the Abbey Harbor where they lived aboard every weekend and every chance they could get. She ran the children's party for the Abbey Yacht Club for many years. She was also a volunteer for numerous organizations including Children's Oncology Services Boat Day and Elmhurst Memorial Hospital's Pink Elephant Resale Shop. Loretta was the wind beneath John's wings and they are now together again. Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Loretta's memory to Children's Oncology Services, C/O 1539 Sunset Ridge Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019