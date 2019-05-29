|
Loretta A. Lang 76, of Park Ridge was born on September 4, 1942 to the late Peter and late Lillian Ceh and passed away May 25, 2019. Loretta was the beloved wife of Joseph W. Lang; loving mother of Joseph P. (Ann) Lang and Stephen (Jennifer) Lang; devoted grandmother of Emily Lang and Joseph P. Lang Jr.; dear sister of Marian Susan (William) Sahr. Visitation Friday May 31, 2019 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, IL. Prayers will be said Saturday, June 1 at 9:15am at the funeral home and proceed to Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church 8300 N. Greenwood Niles, IL Mass 10am. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to at stjude.org. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019