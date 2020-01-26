Home

Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:45 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Louis de Montfort Church
Loretta Leigh Obituary
Loretta Leigh nee Zabilka, loving wife of 60 years of Walter; dear mother of Richard (Kim) Leigh, Marianne (Jim) Charnas & Laura (Keith) Ferrio; beloved grandmother of Eric (Lauren) Leigh, Matthew (Madeleine) Alvin, Cody (Amanda) Leigh & Troy (Cynthia) Ferrio; daughter of the late Richard & Loretta Zabilka; sister of Gerri (Ron) Gryga & Frank (Sue) Zabilka; sister-in-law of the late Rosemary (Gilbert) Broderick; aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 9:00 pm at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Thursday at 9:45 am at the funeral home to St. Louis de Montfort Church for 10:30 am Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For info 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
