Loretta Leigh nee Zabilka, loving wife of 60 years of Walter; dear mother of Richard (Kim) Leigh, Marianne (Jim) Charnas & Laura (Keith) Ferrio; beloved grandmother of Eric (Lauren) Leigh, Matthew (Madeleine) Alvin, Cody (Amanda) Leigh & Troy (Cynthia) Ferrio; daughter of the late Richard & Loretta Zabilka; sister of Gerri (Ron) Gryga & Frank (Sue) Zabilka; sister-in-law of the late Rosemary (Gilbert) Broderick; aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 9:00 pm at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Thursday at 9:45 am at the funeral home to St. Louis de Montfort Church for 10:30 am Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For info 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020