Loretta M. "Lola" Stasiek, age 95, of Des Plaines passed away May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; dear mother of Carol (Edward) Sebesta and the late Robert; fond sister of the late Florence Tomasczek, Irene Stasiek, and Robert Boryca. Visitation Sunday, May 19 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Lying in state Monday from 9 am until time of Funeral Mass 10 am at St. Mary Church, 794 Pearson St, Des Plaines. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019