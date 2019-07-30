|
|
Loretta M. Troutman, 95, passed away peacefully with hospice care on July 22, 2019, following months battling infections. Born and raised in Chicago, she was the last surviving member of the family of 9 children born to her parents, Lorenz and Elizabeth Lass, on November 20, 1923.
Loretta was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Ernie. She is survived by her children: Ernie (Lee Ann), Leslie (Robert) Lupo, and her foster daughter, Patty Patala Warner; her grandchildren Nathan (Katie) Troutman, Sara (Andrew Powell) Troutman, Joshua Troutman, and Andrea (fiance Christopher Lynn) Lupo; and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday Aug. 1st from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Rd. Rolling Meadows. Interment to follow at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Church. For info: www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019