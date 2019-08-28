|
|
Loving wife of Alexander Pechar; cherished mother of Mark (Elaina) Pechar, Robert J. Pechar, and Steven (Catherine) Pechar; proud grandmother of Hannah Pechar and Brianna Pechar; beloved sister-in-law of Gloria M. (the late Norbert) Shaner; loving friend of many. Preceded in death by her parents, the late Joseph and Lillian Vogel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30th, at 9:45am from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638, to St. Pius X Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:30am. Interment private. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Helping Hand Center at 9649 West 55th Street, Countryside, Illinois 60525-3632 or www.hhcenter.org. For more information, please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019