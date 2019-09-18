Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
1963 - 2019
Loretta "Loli" Gina (Fontanini) Manfredini, age 56, of Highland Park, passed away on September 16, 2019. Beloved wife to husband Enrico; loving mother to Nina (Brian) Saliba and Nicholas Manfredini; adored grandmother to Christian. Cherished sister to Rita (William) Piacenza and Cesare (Mary) Fontanini. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 20th, 2019 at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church 770 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL. Entombment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation (Kellogg Cancer Center), 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201. For more information or directions, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
