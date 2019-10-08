|
|
Loretta Pozniak, nee Podlasek, age 91, died October 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Ted; mother of Thomas (Sandra) Pozniak, Kathleen Pozniak and Carol (John Rodgers) Pozniak; grandmother of Karen (Patrick) Schuster, Jennifer (Tim) Fischrup and Christy (Jon) Sellnow; great grandmother of five; loving sister of the late Leo (late Josephine) Podlasek, the late Edward Podlasek, and the late Irene Podlasek; sister-in-law of the late Casey (Patricia) Pozniak, fond aunt of six nieces and nephews; great aunt of nine. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 9:45 a.m., at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit LORETTA POZNIAK BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019