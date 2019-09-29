Home

Salata-Gurnee Funeral Home
4190 Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Loretta Salata
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Salata-Gurnee Funeral Home
4190 Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salata-Gurnee Funeral Home
4190 Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Dismas Church
2600 Sunset Ave
Waukegan, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dismas Church
2600 Sunset Ave
Waukegan, IL
Loretta Salata


1940 - 2019
Loretta Salata Obituary
Loretta "Lori" R. Salata, 79, of Lincolnshire, IL, formerly of Gurnee, IL, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Loretta and her late husband John L. Salata Jr. founded the Gurnee Funeral Home in 1971. They also operated Salata Funeral Chapel, Nemanich Funeral Home, and Salata Ambulance. She is survived by 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter. Visit www.GurneeSalataFH.com for complete obituary. For information call 847-244-1155.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
