Loretta "Lori" R. Salata, 79, of Lincolnshire, IL, formerly of Gurnee, IL, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Loretta and her late husband John L. Salata Jr. founded the Gurnee Funeral Home in 1971. They also operated Salata Funeral Chapel, Nemanich Funeral Home, and Salata Ambulance. She is survived by 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter. Visit www.GurneeSalataFH.com for complete obituary. For information call 847-244-1155.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019