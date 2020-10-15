Loretta "Apples" Trzesniak, age 95, of Lisle, Illinois passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Loretta was born December 21, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Agnes Juraszek.
Loretta was extremely loving to her family. She was an avid reader and a former parishioner of St. Pius X in Stickney, IL.
She is the loving wife of the late Leo C. Trzesniak, beloved mother of Leona (Robert) Hruby, Leo (the Late Kathy) Trzesniak, cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Steve) Levy, Robert (Kelly) Hruby, adoring great- grandmother to Reed, Liam, Clare, Roslyn, Cate, and Dean. Loretta is the loving sister to the late Marge (Charles) Holub, the late Rose (Frank and John) Szybowski, the late Val (Mooney) Rutkowski, the late Betty (Ted) Lucas, the late Franko Jurasek, the late Edward Jurasek, and the late Martin (Martha) Jurasek and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately.
