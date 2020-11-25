1/
Loretta V. Weber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta V. Weber nee Ziska, 86, of Glen Ellyn. Beloved wife of the late John E.; loving mother of Ken (Ann) Weber, Karen (Chuck) Weitermann, Susan (Tony) DeSalvo, Nancy (Chris Mootrey) Weber, Michael (Shereese) Weber and Richard (Susan Krutzler) Weber; cherished grandmother of Jason Larsen, Ken Weber Jr., Michelle Weber and Michael Weitermann; dear daughter of the late Rudolf and Phyllis Ziska. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for St. James Catholic Church, 480 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved