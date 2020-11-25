Loretta V. Weber nee Ziska, 86, of Glen Ellyn. Beloved wife of the late John E.; loving mother of Ken (Ann) Weber, Karen (Chuck) Weitermann, Susan (Tony) DeSalvo, Nancy (Chris Mootrey) Weber, Michael (Shereese) Weber and Richard (Susan Krutzler) Weber; cherished grandmother of Jason Larsen, Ken Weber Jr., Michelle Weber and Michael Weitermann; dear daughter of the late Rudolf and Phyllis Ziska. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for St. James Catholic Church, 480 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com