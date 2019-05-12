|
|
Lori Nahrwold, nee Kloba, of La Grange Park, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Steven; loving mother of Jennifer (Amin) Rajput; proud grandmother of Mila Rajput. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. All to meet Wednesday at Old St. Pat's Church, 700 W. Adams, Chicago for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to adoptaseniorpet.com appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019