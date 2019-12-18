|
Visitation for Lori S. Brandel, 69, of Hawthorn Woods, will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery at the Mausoleum, 9900 Gross Point Road Skokie, followed by interment. Lori was born on July 18, 1950 to Winifred and the late Bernard Esralew. She passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Survivors include her loving husband and caretaker Bruce, her three adoring children Todd, Peter and Jennifer, their wonderful spouses Michele and Aaron, the sparkle in Lori's eye, granddaughter Tallulah Sloan Brandel, her sweet mother Winifred, and her caring siblings Helene, Howard and Vicki. Lori's was dearly loved by her family, friends and community. She was known and admired for her honesty, inner confidence, moral core, artistic eye and endless generosity. She had a sharp intellect - she always won playing along with Jeopardy! at home, and was a lifelong teacher and learner. Her curiosity found expression through avid reading, volunteering at schools, the Ela Area Public Library, and in international travel. She loved exploring, trying new cuisine, wandering through museums, picking up tchotchkes and sharing her adventures. She was a devoted mother, raising three loving, entrepreneurial kids. She encouraged them to be independent thinkers and to pursue their passions with gusto and courage. The final years of her life she endured medical procedures and illnesses on a level even doctors shook their heads at in disbelief. Her tenacity and spirit kept her going longer than anyone thought was possible. She left this world peacefully in her sleep, just one day after being surrounded by family at home, after celebrating her granddaughter's first birthday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to a community arts program of your choice. For info. 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019