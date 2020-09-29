1/
Lori S. Holmgren
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori S. Holmgren, 65, of Mill Valley, CA, passed away on September 11, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Lori was born on February 10, 1955 and grew up in Franklin Park, IL. She graduated from West Leyden High School, earned a BS degree in Computer Science at SIU, and later an MBA in Business. She lived for the last 40 years in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Lori was predeceased by her father Bruno. She is survived by her mother Helen and brother Robert. Lori will also be remembered by her niece Jillian, nephew Jason, and her extended family.

Lori enjoyed traveling and entertaining. Her many friends and relatives will miss her generosity, kindness and spirit.

Memorial services are to be determined.

Donations in memory of Lori may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved