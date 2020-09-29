Lori S. Holmgren, 65, of Mill Valley, CA, passed away on September 11, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Lori was born on February 10, 1955 and grew up in Franklin Park, IL. She graduated from West Leyden High School, earned a BS degree in Computer Science at SIU, and later an MBA in Business. She lived for the last 40 years in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Lori was predeceased by her father Bruno. She is survived by her mother Helen and brother Robert. Lori will also be remembered by her niece Jillian, nephew Jason, and her extended family.
Lori enjoyed traveling and entertaining. Her many friends and relatives will miss her generosity, kindness and spirit.
Memorial services are to be determined.
Donations in memory of Lori may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.