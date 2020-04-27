|
Lorie K. Gall, nee Picken, 64, of Orland Park, at rest April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel. Loving mother of Christa (Sean) Nelson and Andrea (Joseph A.) Kelly. Cherished grandmother of Brendan Nelson, Evan Nelson, and Grace Kelly. Fond sister of Richard Picken, Lynette Davila, and Robert Picken. Many loving nieces and nephews. Lorie was a dedicated Employee Health Nurse at Little Company Of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park for nearly 20 years. Lorie loved her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was a dear friend to many. She also was a lover of animals. Memorial Services to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to NAWS of Mokena 9981 W. 190th. St. Unit A Mokena, IL 60448 or www.nawsus.org. Arrangements entrusted to Orland Funeral Home. (708) 460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020