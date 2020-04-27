Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorie Gall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorie K. Gall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorie K. Gall Obituary
Lorie K. Gall, nee Picken, 64, of Orland Park, at rest April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel. Loving mother of Christa (Sean) Nelson and Andrea (Joseph A.) Kelly. Cherished grandmother of Brendan Nelson, Evan Nelson, and Grace Kelly. Fond sister of Richard Picken, Lynette Davila, and Robert Picken. Many loving nieces and nephews. Lorie was a dedicated Employee Health Nurse at Little Company Of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park for nearly 20 years. Lorie loved her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was a dear friend to many. She also was a lover of animals. Memorial Services to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to NAWS of Mokena 9981 W. 190th. St. Unit A Mokena, IL 60448 or www.nawsus.org. Arrangements entrusted to Orland Funeral Home. (708) 460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -