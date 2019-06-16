Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Cyrotski , Lorinne T. Lorinne T. Cyrotski, age 86, a longtime resident of Elmwood Park, IL, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Center in Naperville, IL. She was born on April 24, 1933 in Evanston, IL. Lorinne is survived by her loving daughters, Cheryl (Darrell) Holmes and Dawn (the late Jack) Geltmaker; her cherished grandsons, Glenn (Becky) Holmes and Bryan (Christina) Holmes; her adored great-grandchildren, Ethan, Evelyn and Isabella Holmes; as well as her special friend, Tony Romano. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Phyllis Tarrant; her sister, Madelyn T. Lobbins and brother, George Tarrant; and her husbands, William Marhaver and August Cyrotski. Lorinne had a deep love for animals, especially her dogs and horses. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Lorinne's love of animals, memorials to your local humane society would be greatly appreciated. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 9:00-10:30 AM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral Services will follow at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Memorial Park, Skokie, IL. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
