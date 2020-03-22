|
Lorna Charlotte Jacobs, 94. Died Tues., Mar. 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Axel Gunnard and Hannah Charlotte (nèe Lindblom) Johnson. Loving wife of the late Robert Warren Jacobs, Sr. Adored mother of Robert Jr., James (Linda), Diane (James) Grimes, Patricia (John) Decker. Cherished grandmother of Wendy (Rod) Dole, Jason (Nicole) Jacobs, Jane Lichtwalt, John Lichtwalt, Travis Grimes, Kelly Grimes and great-grandson, Lucas Dole. Fond sister of the late Alice Carlson of Iron River, MI. Funeral services and interment in Northshore Garden of Memories, North Chicago, IL will be private Fri., Mar. 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael J. Fox Found., P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020