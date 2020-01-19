|
Lorna Grace Poulos of Wheaton, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born June 3, 1935 in Chicago. She lived most of her life in Evanston, but also resided on St. Croix and Water Island in the United States Virgin Islands and in Glenview before moving to Wheaton. She attended Albion College in Michigan. She was the co-owner of the Yellow Bird Card and Gift Shop in Wilmette's historic Plaza del Lago. She was a long-time member of the Woman's Club of Wilmette. Lorna belonged to the Church of the Holy Comforter in Kenilworth, where she sang in the choir and completed a 4-year Education for Ministry theological education program. She was also a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Wheaton.
Lorna was an avid reader, had an amazing command of the English language, and earned a reputation as the "Grammar Grandma" with her grandchildren. She loved dogs, horses, traveling, fishing, and spending time at her Northwoods cabin on Teal Lake in Wisconsin. She looked for the beauty in everything and was easily able to turn a normal day into an exciting adventure. She loved throwing parties with a "more-the-merrier" mentality, and cherished relationships with her family and friends.
Lorna is survived by her husband John Poulos, Jr., originally of Northville, Michigan, her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea Lynn Mores and Michael Francis Mores of Sugar Grove, her son and daughter-in-law, Michael Dewey Poulos and Suzanne Monroe Poulos of Evanston, and her grandsons, Patrick Jerald Mangan, John Michael Mangan, and Matthew Joseph Mangan of Wheaton. She was about to celebrate her 65th wedding anniversary.
Lorna was preceded in death by her mother, Adele Erna McCarrick, father, Howard Louis McCarrick, grandfather, Dr. Herman Gerhard, and grandmother, Maria Gerhard.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the Trinity Episcopal Church Chapel in Wheaton. Her ashes will be interred in a private ceremony at the Church of the Holy Comforter in Kenilworth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .
We will miss Lorna dearly, but are comforted knowing she is wrapped in God's loving arms, singing with the angels and yellow birds.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020