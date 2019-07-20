|
|
Lorna Greenspahn nee Steinberg. Beloved wife for 61 years of the late Irwin Greenspahn. Loving mother of Dr. Bruce (Gail) Greenspahn and Barbara (the late Joel) Winnik. Cherished grandmother of Dr. Scott (Emily), Geoffrey (Tess), Rory (Dr. Emily), Deena (Jordan) Fischer, Rachel (William) Yavinsky and Arielle (Jerrold Bennett) Winnik. Great-grandmother of Madelyn, Ryder, Leo, Zachary, Juliana, Gideon, Wyatt, Jayzie, Hailey, Simon and Asher. Dear sister of Marvin (the late Joan) Steinberg and the late Burton (the late Charlotte) Steinberg and sister-in-law of the late Marilyn (the late Irwin) Harvey and the late Shirley (the late Milt) Bergson. Devoted aunt and friend to many. Service Sunday, 10:30 am at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, IL 60035 Interment Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to North Suburban Synagogue Beth El and the Jewish United Fund, (JUF) 30 South Wells Street, Room 3134, Chicago, IL 60606 www.juf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 20, 2019