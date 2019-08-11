Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St Paul Lutheran Church Canfield
5650 N. Canfield Ave.
Chicago, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St Paul Lutheran Church Canfield
5650 N. Canfield Ave.
Chicago, IL
Lorna Ruth Gosswein

Lorna Ruth Gosswein Obituary
Lorna Ruth Gosswein nee Buss, 83, longtime resident of the Norwood Park area of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Gosswein. Loving mother of Barbara (Jeffery) Duckworth, James (Ellen) and Mark Gosswein. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Heidi), Ryan (Autumn), Duckworth, Brooks, Blake, Caroline, Catherine, Thomas, Jessica and Amanda Gosswein. Great grandmother of Wyatt, Elliott, Noa, Ashton, and Dakota. Dear sister of Lynda Schwartz. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. 1953 graduate of Amundsen High School attended Northwestern University for Medical Technology. In state Monday, August12, 2019, 10:00 am at St Paul Lutheran Church Canfield, 5650 N. Canfield Ave., Chicago, IL 60631 until time of funeral service at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to St Paul Lutheran Church Canfield or Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Ct., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 appreciated. Interment St. Lukes Cemetery. Services entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home. For more information call 773 631 1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
