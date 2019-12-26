|
Lorraine A. Esterquest, 95, a former longtime resident of Des Plaines passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2019 at Symphony Buffalo Grove. She will be greatly missed by her family. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Richard, sons; Robert and Jay (Marji) and daughter Patricia. She is survived by her sons Richard Jr (Kathy); James (Barb), Thomas, David (Sharon) and daughter Mary; dearest grandmother of fifteen and great grandmother of seven; sister of Mary (Bonnie) Bernico. Lorraine was a dedicated and valued member of the St. Mary staff in Des Plaines for many years. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m until time of funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, Illinois 60089. A Christian burial to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral home. For info 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019