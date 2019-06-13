Home

Lorraine A. Greenwald

Lorraine A. Greenwald Obituary
Lorraine A. Greenwald, nee Niziolek, age 95 of LaGrange, GA, formerly of North Riverside. Beloved wife of the late Martin A. Jr., loving mother of Cheryl (Charles) Harring, Timothy (Laura) and the late Martin A. III (Jeanne), cherished grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 4. Visitation Friday, June 14th, 9:00am until time of funeral service 11:00am at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019
