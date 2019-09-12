Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Addolorata Villa Chapel
555 McHenry Road
Wheeling, IL
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Addolorata Villa Chapel
555 McHenry Road
Wheeling, IL
Lorraine A. Kaiser

Lorraine A. Kaiser Obituary
Lorraine A. Kaiser nee Husa, 93, of Addolorata Villa, Wheeling, formerly of Northbrook, passed away August 21, 2019. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Paul A. Kaiser; loving mother of Kathy, Paul (Joy), Peter, Terri (Haik) Artinyan, Greg, Richard (Sofia Sikora), and Mary Kaiser (Chuck Breuch); cherished grandmother of Lisa (Jordan), Colette (Rick), Dana, Sara, Will, and Ben; great grandmother of Ethan, Ella, Sydney and Sienna; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 am at Addolorata Villa Chapel, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling with a memorial gathering immediately following from 11 am to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019
