Lorraine A. Kaiser nee Husa, 93, of Addolorata Villa, Wheeling, formerly of Northbrook, passed away August 21, 2019. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Paul A. Kaiser; loving mother of Kathy, Paul (Joy), Peter, Terri (Haik) Artinyan, Greg, Richard (Sofia Sikora), and Mary Kaiser (Chuck Breuch); cherished grandmother of Lisa (Jordan), Colette (Rick), Dana, Sara, Will, and Ben; great grandmother of Ethan, Ella, Sydney and Sienna; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 am at Addolorata Villa Chapel, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling with a memorial gathering immediately following from 11 am to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019