Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
11652 Church Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine A. Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine A. Kelly Obituary
Lorraine A Kelly, (nee Schaefer) Born into eternal life September 12, 2019

Beloved wife of the late Joseph G Kelly

Loving mother of the late Kelly (Lou) Schaefer, Joseph P (Marian) Kelly, Barbara A Kelly, David J (Carol) Kelly, the late Mathew J Kelly, Timothy P (Pat) Kelly, Carolyn M (Ken) Burton, Megan M Kelly, the late Peter M (Anne) Kelly.

Beloved daughter of Theodore J (E Marie) Schaefer

Devoted sister of Mary Lou (Bill) Hill, the late Ruth (Clarence) Smogor, Grace (Wayne) Lahey, the late Ted (Therese) Schaefer and the late Daniel Schaefer.

Beloved Grandma to 17 and great Grandma to 2.

Dearest friend of the Club Girls until the end. Fond friend of her neighbors who helped her so much.

Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends will meet at Sacred Heart Church, 11652 Church Street, Chicago, IL 60643 on Monday, October 7th at 10:00 AM to celebrate a memorial mass. Private internment
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.