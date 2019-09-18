|
|
Lorraine A Kelly, (nee Schaefer) Born into eternal life September 12, 2019
Beloved wife of the late Joseph G Kelly
Loving mother of the late Kelly (Lou) Schaefer, Joseph P (Marian) Kelly, Barbara A Kelly, David J (Carol) Kelly, the late Mathew J Kelly, Timothy P (Pat) Kelly, Carolyn M (Ken) Burton, Megan M Kelly, the late Peter M (Anne) Kelly.
Beloved daughter of Theodore J (E Marie) Schaefer
Devoted sister of Mary Lou (Bill) Hill, the late Ruth (Clarence) Smogor, Grace (Wayne) Lahey, the late Ted (Therese) Schaefer and the late Daniel Schaefer.
Beloved Grandma to 17 and great Grandma to 2.
Dearest friend of the Club Girls until the end. Fond friend of her neighbors who helped her so much.
Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends will meet at Sacred Heart Church, 11652 Church Street, Chicago, IL 60643 on Monday, October 7th at 10:00 AM to celebrate a memorial mass. Private internment
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019