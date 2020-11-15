Services and interment for Lorraine A. Koprowski, 95, of Mundelein, will be private.
Lorraine was welcomed with unfailing faith into the kingdom of Heaven on November 5, 2020. She loved to read and enjoyed birdwatching and flowers. Lorraine loved spending time with her family and visiting with her grandchildren. She was a doting great-grandmother and could always be counted on to offer a sweet treat or toy.
Lorraine is survived by her sons, Tony (Jen) Koprowski and Mark (Denise) Koprowski, and her daughter, Lynn (Joe) Bendix; her grandchildren, Anthony, Joey, Jake, Lauren, Eric, Karen, Adam, Becky, Rachel, Lisa, Katie, Michael, Brian, Jim and Jenny, and 19 beautiful great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Mitch Koprowski, and her sons, Kenny (Pam) Koprowski and Steve (Nancy) Koprowski.
Memorial donations may be made to the Stroke Recovery Foundation in Lorraine's memory.
"Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." (Matthew 5:4).