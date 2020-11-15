1/1
Lorraine A. Koprowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services and interment for Lorraine A. Koprowski, 95, of Mundelein, will be private.

Lorraine was welcomed with unfailing faith into the kingdom of Heaven on November 5, 2020. She loved to read and enjoyed birdwatching and flowers. Lorraine loved spending time with her family and visiting with her grandchildren. She was a doting great-grandmother and could always be counted on to offer a sweet treat or toy.

Lorraine is survived by her sons, Tony (Jen) Koprowski and Mark (Denise) Koprowski, and her daughter, Lynn (Joe) Bendix; her grandchildren, Anthony, Joey, Jake, Lauren, Eric, Karen, Adam, Becky, Rachel, Lisa, Katie, Michael, Brian, Jim and Jenny, and 19 beautiful great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Mitch Koprowski, and her sons, Kenny (Pam) Koprowski and Steve (Nancy) Koprowski.

Memorial donations may be made to the Stroke Recovery Foundation in Lorraine's memory.

For more information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-540-8871 or Ahlgrimffs.com.

"Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." (Matthew 5:4).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 11, 2020
A Wonderful woman ,I often thought of her as my second mom you will be truly missed by many. Rest In Peace
Barb Scheid
Family
November 11, 2020
What a beautiful lady you were, so many wonderful memories celebrating Holidays with you, always a kind word for everyone, you will be missed, but know you are at peace in heaven with your Husband and Sons.
Donna Wolf
Family
November 10, 2020
Lorraine was the big sister I always wanted, loving, kind, and caring. Norb and I shared wonderful times together with Mitch and Lorraine. We have many memories to cherish.
Jerrie Koprowski
Family
November 10, 2020
Lorraine was the big sister I always wanted, loving, kind, and caring. Norb and I shared wonderful times together with Mitch and Lorraine. We have many memories to cherish.
Jerrie Koprowski
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved