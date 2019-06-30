|
Lorraine A. Zuro nee Milko. Cherished mother of Robert (Linda) Zuro, Michael (Angela) Zuro, Mark Zuro, Lawrence (Kathleen) Zuro, Barbara Mroczka, Donna Collins, Laura (Brian) Palider & the late Paul Zuro. Devoted grandmother of Stephanie, Annie, Dawn, Jennifer, Brandon, Ashley, Tiffany & Paul. Proud great grandmother of Nathan, Ava, Owen, Cole, Peyton, Devin, Alexis, Elizabeth & Catherine. Fond aunt of Walt Lehr. Funeral Monday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6435 S. Kilbourn Ave. in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Lorraine loved her children and grandchildren dearly. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019