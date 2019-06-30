Home

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
6435 S. Kilbourn Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Lorraine A. Zuro nee Milko. Cherished mother of Robert (Linda) Zuro, Michael (Angela) Zuro, Mark Zuro, Lawrence (Kathleen) Zuro, Barbara Mroczka, Donna Collins, Laura (Brian) Palider & the late Paul Zuro. Devoted grandmother of Stephanie, Annie, Dawn, Jennifer, Brandon, Ashley, Tiffany & Paul. Proud great grandmother of Nathan, Ava, Owen, Cole, Peyton, Devin, Alexis, Elizabeth & Catherine. Fond aunt of Walt Lehr. Funeral Monday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6435 S. Kilbourn Ave. in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Lorraine loved her children and grandchildren dearly. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
