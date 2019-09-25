|
Lorraine Adamski, nee Wanat, age 92, beloved wife of the late Leo Adamski; loving mother of Roy (Diane) and Howard (Anna) Adamski; cherished busia of Kaitlin, Geoffrey, Michael and Katherine Adamski; dearest aunt of many wonderful nieces and nephews; Lorraine cherished the time she spent with her dear friends. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Thursday 3:00 – 8:00 pm Funeral Friday 9:15 am to St John Brebeuf Church 8307 N. Harlem Ave. Niles. Mass 10:00 am. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy Appreciated. 847-966-7302 www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019