Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Lorraine Adamski
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St John Brebeuf Church
8307 N. Harlem Ave.
Niles, IL
Lorraine Adamski Obituary
Lorraine Adamski, nee Wanat, age 92, beloved wife of the late Leo Adamski; loving mother of Roy (Diane) and Howard (Anna) Adamski; cherished busia of Kaitlin, Geoffrey, Michael and Katherine Adamski; dearest aunt of many wonderful nieces and nephews; Lorraine cherished the time she spent with her dear friends. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Thursday 3:00 – 8:00 pm Funeral Friday 9:15 am to St John Brebeuf Church 8307 N. Harlem Ave. Niles. Mass 10:00 am. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy Appreciated. 847-966-7302 www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
