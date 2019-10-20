Home

Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Ave., (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Ave., (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Lorraine Anderson


1918 - 2019
Lorraine Anderson Obituary
Lorraine J. Anderson, nee Baird, of Arlington Heights, passed away on October 18, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1918 in Chicago to the late Warren and Mazie Baird. Lorraine was a 61 year member of St. Raymond de Penafort Parish. Beloved wife of the late Harry Anderson. Loving mother of Richard, Jack (Karen) and the late Thomas (Betty); devoted grandmother of Trenton (Nao), Emily (Aaron) Stebner, Chatham, Austin, Nicholas, and Preston, great grandmother of Thomas and Clayton Stebner, Oscar and Isobel Anderson. Dear sister of the late Virginia (the late Cecil) Ross. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Sunday October 20, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central St., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday October 21, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Ave., (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Funeral Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
